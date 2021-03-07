First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Short Interest Down 20.0% in February

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 22.86% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

FTLB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.