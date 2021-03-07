First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Holdings Decreased by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,637 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,867,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 156,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 51,237 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 48,841 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.80. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39.

