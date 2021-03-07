First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Position Reduced by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,791 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

HYLS stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.29.

