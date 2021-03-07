FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) versus Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Financial Analysis

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and Azure Power Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 6.64% 20.15% 3.34% Azure Power Global -14.74% -4.80% -1.01%

This is a summary of current recommendations for FirstEnergy and Azure Power Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 1 7 5 0 2.31 Azure Power Global 0 1 4 0 2.80

FirstEnergy currently has a consensus target price of $39.38, indicating a potential upside of 18.59%. Azure Power Global has a consensus target price of $38.60, indicating a potential upside of 43.44%. Given Azure Power Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Azure Power Global is more favorable than FirstEnergy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Azure Power Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FirstEnergy and Azure Power Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $11.04 billion 1.63 $912.00 million $2.58 12.87 Azure Power Global $171.90 million 7.52 -$30.00 million ($0.47) -57.26

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Azure Power Global. Azure Power Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstEnergy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Azure Power Global has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Azure Power Global on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated 43 utility scale projects and various commercial rooftop projects with a combined rated capacity of 1,808 MW. Azure Power Global Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in New Delhi, India.

