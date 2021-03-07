Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Fisker has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Fisker and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 2 6 0 2.75 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fisker presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.76%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fisker and Global Cord Blood’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker N/A N/A $8.81 million N/A N/A Global Cord Blood $172.50 million 3.38 $66.48 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker N/A 26.40% 0.23% Global Cord Blood 42.17% 12.77% 6.91%

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc. designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2020, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

