Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

FBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of FBC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.77. 1,097,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,820. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $49.15.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 6.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,783,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,558 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 673.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 216,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,825,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

