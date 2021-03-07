Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLXN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 30th.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Adam Muzikant sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $44,575.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,554.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark S. Levine sold 6,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $76,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 107,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,707.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,531 shares of company stock worth $221,106 over the last ninety days. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000.

FLXN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 799,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,439. The company has a market cap of $564.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

