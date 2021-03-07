FLIP (FLP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $329,074.38

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. One FLIP token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $329,074.38 and approximately $1,043.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00055131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.92 or 0.00786948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00026932 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00059590 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00041646 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

Buying and Selling FLIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.