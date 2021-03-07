FLO (FLO) Price Hits $0.0770 on Top Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. FLO has a total market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $103,954.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0770 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO Token Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.