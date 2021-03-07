Flow (FLOW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.55 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, Flow has traded 76.4% higher against the dollar. Flow has a market cap of $843.32 million and $15.55 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $36.19 or 0.00071279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,338,178,865 coins and its circulating supply is 23,301,002 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

