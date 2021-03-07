Flowchain Market Capitalization Reaches $17,085.75 (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Flowchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $17,085.75 and $36,032.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Flowchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.75 or 0.00780734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00027219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00059745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00041842 BTC.

Flowchain Coin Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flowchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flowchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.