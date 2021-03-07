Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Update

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 571,400 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the January 28th total of 440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 437,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $126.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Flux Power will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Flux Power news, Director Michael Johnson sold 43,936 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $577,758.40. 71.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flux Power by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 628,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 469,689 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $3,315,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter worth $1,152,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $2,459,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLUX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Flux Power in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

