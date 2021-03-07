FNB Protocol (FNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.24 Million

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.24 million and $229.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00055090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.14 or 0.00784661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00008388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00026743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00029926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00041863 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,387,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.