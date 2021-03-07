FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.50 Million

Analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to post $183.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $182.00 million. FormFactor posted sales of $160.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $735.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $730.10 million to $740.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $799.10 million, with estimates ranging from $792.00 million to $806.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. FormFactor’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FORM. Citigroup increased their price target on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares in the company, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. THB Asset Management lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 35,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORM opened at $42.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35.

FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

