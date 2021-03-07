Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $678.91 Million

Brokerages forecast that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report sales of $678.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $685.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $676.90 million. Fortinet reported sales of $576.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pritchard Capital reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Fortinet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.87.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $384,454.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,731,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $211,918,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $167.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.04. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

