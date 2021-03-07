Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Fortis by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after buying an additional 2,630,929 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Fortis by 42.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,540 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 868,316 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortis by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 668,400 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Fortis by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,686,000 after purchasing an additional 317,782 shares during the period. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.21%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

