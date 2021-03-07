FortKnoxster (FKX) Trading Up 53% Over Last Week

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded up 54.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $358,423.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 53% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FortKnoxster Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. FortKnoxster’s official website is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster . The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

