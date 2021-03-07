Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FET. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,959,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 70,265 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 40.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 442,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 127,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 12.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,092,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 351,194 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FET opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Forum Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $127.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 4.27.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($4.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.40. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 21.80% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post -19.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.