Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 28th total of 4,880,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Fossil Group stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 466,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,385. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.98. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 20,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,972 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 337,850 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 175,967 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.