Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Short Interest Update

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 28th total of 4,880,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.
Fossil Group stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 466,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,385. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.98. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Fossil Group Company Profile
Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.
Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.