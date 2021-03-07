Fountain (FTN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $945,794.04

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fountain has a market capitalization of $945,794.04 and $9,168.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.65 or 0.00784626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00060041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00042049 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

