Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will post $267.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.00 million and the highest is $275.40 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $184.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $24,546,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,950,000 after buying an additional 191,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOXF opened at $124.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $144.26.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

