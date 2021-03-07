Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stake Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Fox Factory worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth $80,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $124.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.02 and its 200-day moving average is $101.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $144.26.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

