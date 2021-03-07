Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. CJS Securities started coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

FRG opened at $35.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $37.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

