Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.36.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.47. 696,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,913. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.72. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,927,000. Alleghany Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 127.3% during the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,182,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 662,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after purchasing an additional 533,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 921,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,442,000 after purchasing an additional 474,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

