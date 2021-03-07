Frax Share Trading Down 13.1% This Week (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $54.89 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for about $7.28 or 0.00014328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.77 or 0.00464082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00068455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00076552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00081109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $235.82 or 0.00464194 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s total supply is 100,070,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,541,503 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Buying and Selling Frax Share

