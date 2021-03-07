Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452,703 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,376 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $63,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,941 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,073,240 shares of company stock valued at $72,221,822. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.07 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

