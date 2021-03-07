Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Short Interest Update

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,350,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the January 28th total of 17,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,073,240 shares of company stock valued at $72,221,822 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,705 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of -389.07 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.04. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

