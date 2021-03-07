Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €69.85 ($82.18).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of ETR FME traded down €0.56 ($0.66) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €57.20 ($67.29). 772,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is €68.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a one year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

