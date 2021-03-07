Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 904 ($11.81).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRES. Barclays decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Fresnillo stock opened at GBX 886.20 ($11.58) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.94. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of GBX 456.51 ($5.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,011.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,160.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.02. Fresnillo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

