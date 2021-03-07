Friendz (FDZ) Market Capitalization Tops $920,515.32

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Friendz token can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar. Friendz has a market capitalization of $920,515.32 and approximately $56,019.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00056138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00795511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00030520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00042198 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz (FDZ) is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,096,082 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

