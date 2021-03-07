Frontier Price Down 15.7% This Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, Frontier has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Frontier token can now be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00004273 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $59.43 million and approximately $32.29 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.96 or 0.00463875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00068185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00076779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00080984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00052108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.30 or 0.00464535 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

Buying and Selling Frontier

