Frontier Price Hits $2.28 (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Frontier has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $61.60 million and $33.55 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can now be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00004501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.32 or 0.00474132 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00068972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00076594 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00081704 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00053578 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.82 or 0.00467221 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Buying and Selling Frontier

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

