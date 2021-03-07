FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to announce sales of $29.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.50 million and the lowest is $28.60 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $26.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $115.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.50 million to $116.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $116.70 million, with estimates ranging from $116.20 million to $117.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 25.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSBW shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on FS Bancorp from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 369,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS Bancorp stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $287.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.27. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $67.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.23%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

