fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.78.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of fuboTV stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,312,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,419,027. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $62.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,787,000.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

