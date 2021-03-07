FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at $248,745.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Few acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

