Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report sales of $224.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $222.70 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $215.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $861.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $845.70 million to $879.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $858.87 million, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $862.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FULT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $17.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

