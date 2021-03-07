Function X Hits Market Capitalization of $30.72 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Function X has a market capitalization of $30.72 million and $222,533.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,941.20 or 0.99740959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00037589 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011141 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00078682 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000955 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003786 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,483,165 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

