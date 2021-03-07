Function X Hits Market Capitalization of $30.72 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Function X has a market capitalization of $30.72 million and $222,533.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Function X has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,941.20 or 0.99740959 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00037589 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011141 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00078682 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000955 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003786 BTC.
- Offshift (XFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009887 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
