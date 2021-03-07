Fundamenta (FMTA) Hits Market Cap of $484,650.03

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $484,650.03 and approximately $2.85 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta token can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.94 or 0.00465874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00067947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00076125 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00081061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00052626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.87 or 0.00457900 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,179,766 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,392 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

