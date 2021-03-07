FunFair Market Capitalization Hits $216.31 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. FunFair has a total market cap of $216.31 million and $5.08 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FunFair has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00055496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.30 or 0.00784863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00027096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00030164 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00042089 BTC.

FunFair is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

FunFair Token Trading

