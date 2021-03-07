Furucombo (COMBO) Price Reaches $3.02 on Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Furucombo token can now be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00005989 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $13.72 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.00462989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00067228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00076293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00080685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00052157 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.57 or 0.00453292 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 tokens. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

Buying and Selling Furucombo

