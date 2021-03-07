Fuse Network Hits Market Capitalization of $11.38 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded 61.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $11.38 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.44 or 0.00464626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00067742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076449 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00081047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.34 or 0.00458524 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

