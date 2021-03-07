Fusion (FSN) Trading Up 95.6% This Week

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 105.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. Fusion has a market capitalization of $65.45 million and approximately $19.62 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00002622 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 95.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,538.68 or 1.00058787 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 379.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,984,171 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,414,414 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

