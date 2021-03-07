Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Up 28.7% in February

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 142,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the January 28th total of 110,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 456,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ HTOO opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $48.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter worth $648,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

