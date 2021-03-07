FUTURAX Price Reaches $0.0000 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. FUTURAX has a market cap of $22,725.81 and approximately $58.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 115.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00069536 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

