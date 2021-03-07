FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issued By G.Research

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Investment analysts at G.Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. G.Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PDCO. Guggenheim cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 356.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,154,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $540,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,578.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 498,500 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth $7,507,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

