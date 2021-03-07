FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Perrigo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perrigo’s FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -683.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 9.78% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Perrigo by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Perrigo by 3.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Perrigo by 29.7% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Perrigo by 5.4% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota acquired 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.