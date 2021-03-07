FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Issued By Raymond James

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Evertz Technologies in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Evertz Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$100.48 million for the quarter.

ET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$14.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$9.69 and a twelve month high of C$16.63.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 17,100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$222,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,832,400.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

