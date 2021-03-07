FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Terreno Realty Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of TRNO opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 274.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth about $854,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

