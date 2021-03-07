FY2021 EPS Estimates for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.85) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.89). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.54 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NSANY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nissan Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Nissan Motor stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

