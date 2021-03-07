FY2021 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will earn $2.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,885 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 48,454 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

